Honeywell’s (HON) Strong Earnings Momentum Keep it a Buy

Currently, Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking HON has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company is one of the 554 companies in the GICS Industrials sector and is a component of the 7 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. HON has a market value of $114.0 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group HON's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 within the 7 companies in this industry group.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Industrials sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 22 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Honeywell has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. HON's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Honeywell's fundamental scores give HON a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure HON's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of HON's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

