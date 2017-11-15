Humana’s (HUM) Quant Score Makes it Buy

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is a $34.9 billion in market value member of the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for HUM puts it 17 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position. HUM is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 89 among the 782 companies in the sector and number 577 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

HUM has a current recommendation of Buy using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Humana has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

HUM's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. HUM's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Humana's fundamental scores give HUM a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures HUM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at HUM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of HUM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.