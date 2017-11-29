Humana’s (HUM) Robust Earnings Momentum Make it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) a Buy. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. HUM has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

The company is a $34.4 billion in market value component of the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for HUM puts it 18 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. HUM is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 152 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 951 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HUM has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. HUM's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Humana a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure HUM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of HUM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.