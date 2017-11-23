Icon (ICLR) Raised to Strong Buy from a Buy

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $6.3 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, ICLR is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 31 among the 781 companies in the sector; the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 32 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile and number 191 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

ICLR has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ICLR has attained well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. ICLR's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Icon a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ICLR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ICLR currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.