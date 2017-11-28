Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) has a number of very bright prospects to both drive future growth and make it a possible acquisition target. Those bright prospects have nothing to do with bitcoin, however, which is one reason why SQ stock has both jumped and cratered recently.

Fintech is big, and there’s a reason for it: demand. Financial services are part of the collective human experience, and the ability to pay for things no matter where a consumer may be has become an absolute necessity.

As technology progresses, so do solutions. The trick is creating a product that gets widespread acceptance relatively quickly. SQ systems are compact and easy to use. The software is robust, permitting sellers to manage orders, inventory, locations, employees and even payroll.

SQ stock has done well because investors seem to believe in its future. Its POS systems have caught on rapidly, and the company was able to rapidly scale. Gross payment volume rose from 23.8 million in FY14 to more than double to 49.7 million in FY16. GPV has further grown by more than 31% in the last quarter and so far this year.

Transaction, subscription and service fees all add up to a nice little business. The problem is that SQ stock is not supported by profits, and that’s what I don’t like.

Herein lies the problem of trying to become a new payment processor in a world filled with credit cards and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ).

The top line for SQ is very impressive. For Q3, revenue grew almost 30% to $585 million. Subscription and service revenue almost doubled to $65 million. Because cost of revenue is essentially fixed in relation to revenue earned, it’s no surprise gross profit grew almost 45% to $218.6 million.

The challenge for SQ stock is its operating expenses. It costs money to develop products, as well as to market them, and to handle corporate overhead. Operating expenses thus grew, but not so badly that operating losses grew. In fact, operating losses were cut in half to $14.9 million.

The fact that net losses are shrinking after many years of increases is also excellent news. Through the first nine months of this year, net loss improved significantly. A $156-million loss last year was only $41 million this year.

These are all positive signs.

