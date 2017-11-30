Illumina (ILMN) a Buy on Superior Earnings Growth

Currently, Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) has a Buy using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ILMN has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $31.4 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Illumina has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ILMN's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. ILMN's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Illumina places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges ILMN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ILMN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ILMN currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.