Illumina’s (ILMN) High-Level Earnings Visibility Keep it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) a Buy. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ILMN has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

ILMN is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a constituent of the 32 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of ILMN is $30.5 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ILMN puts it 8 among the 32 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ILMN has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ILMN's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. ILMN's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Illumina places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view ILMN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of ILMN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.