Illumina’s (ILMN) Strong Earnings Visibility Keep it a Buy

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a component of the 33 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group within this sector. ILMN has a market value of $30.5 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ILMN puts it 6 among the 33 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 75 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 530 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ILMN has a current recommendation of Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ILMN has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Illumina has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. ILMN's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Illumina's fundamental scores give ILMN a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ILMN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of ILMN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

