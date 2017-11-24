Improving Earnings Growth Analytics Drive Upgrade of Pfizer (PFE) to Buy

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is one of 133 companies within the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. PFE has a market value of $210.8 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for PFE by Portfolio Grader places it 35 among the 133 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 206 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 1,335 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks PFE as a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool researches approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. PFE has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Pfizer has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PFE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. PFE's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Pfizer places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views PFE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PFE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of PFE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.