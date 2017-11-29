Industry Group Rank Analytics Limit McKesson (MCK) Ratings Upgrade to Hold

The current recommendation of Hold for McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) is computed using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

MCK is one of 82 companies within the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. MCK's market value is $30.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MCK puts it 47 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

McKesson has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. MCK's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. McKesson's fundamental scores give MCK a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MCK's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of MCK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.