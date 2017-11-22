Industry Group Rank Keep National Grid (NGG) a Buy

Currently, National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector and is a component of the 19 company Multi-Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of NGG is $40.1 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The ranking for NGG by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NGG has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NGG's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. NGG's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give National Grid a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure NGG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of NGG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.