Industry Group Rank Keep National Grid (NGG) a Buy

National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. NGG has maintained this ranking for the last month.

With a $41.8 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Multi-Utilities, and in the top decile of sector group, Utilities, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for NGG by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 62 among the 113 companies in the sector of its Utilities sector, and number 1,178 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NGG has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NGG's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. NGG's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give National Grid a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures NGG's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NGG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of NGG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.