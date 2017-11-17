Industry Group Rank Limit Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BMY has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

BMY is a $99.6 billion in market value member of the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BMY puts it 71 among the 132 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position. BMY is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 413 among the 782 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 2,684 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BMY's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Bristol-Myers Squibb Co a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views BMY's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BMY's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BMY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.