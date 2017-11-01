Industry Group Rank Metrics Keep McKesson (MCK) Upgrade to Hold

Currently, McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) has a Hold using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. MCK has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

With a $28.2 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Health Care Providers & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for MCK by Portfolio Grader places it 52 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 397 among the 783 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 2,693 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

McKesson has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MCK's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. MCK's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give McKesson a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge MCK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MCK currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.