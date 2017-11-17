Industry Group Rank Restrict Eli Lilly (LLY) Rating

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $91.7 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, LLY is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 274 among the 782 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for LLY puts it 38 among the 132 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half and number 1,727 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

LLY has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking LLY has had from Portfolio Grader for 8 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LLY has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

LLY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. LLY's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Eli Lilly's fundamental scores give LLY a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure LLY's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of LLY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

