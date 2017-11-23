Industry Group Rank Restrict Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MDSO has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is classified as a member of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. MDSO's market value is $4.0 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for MDSO by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Medidata Solutions has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MDSO's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDSO's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Medidata Solutions' fundamental scores give MDSO a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge MDSO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MDSO currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.