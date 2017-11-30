Inovalon Holding (INOV) a Hold on Vapid Sales Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Inovalon Holding Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) a Hold. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking INOV has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector INOV is a component of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group within this sector. INOV's market value is $2.3 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for INOV puts it 13 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Inovalon Holding has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. INOV's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Inovalon Holding places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views INOV's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at INOV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, INOV currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

