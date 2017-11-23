Inovalon Holding (INOV) a Hold on Vapid Sales Growth

Inovalon Holding Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. INOV has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector INOV is a member of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group within this sector. INOV has a market value of $2.3 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The ranking for INOV by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Inovalon Holding has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. INOV's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Inovalon Holding's fundamental scores give INOV a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure INOV's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, INOV currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

