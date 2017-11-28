Monday's stocks to watch: GOOGL, SNAP, TIME >>> READ MORE
Here’s Why Intel Corporation Stock Has a More Than 30% Upside

INTC stock could be a $60 in 12 months

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Nov 28, 2017, 6:08 am EST
Intel Corporation INTC stock

Source: Shutterstock

Luke Lango

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is back! The often forgot about chip-maker was left in the dust last year after competitors Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD) reaped all the rewards of the AI and data-center boom.

NVDA stock more than tripled in 2016, while AMD stock nearly quadrupled. INTC stock rose just 5%.

But thanks to a new line of processors, continued innovation, and expanded partnerships, Intel is finally in the AI and data-center conversation. In fact, INTC has somewhat taken AMD’s spot in that conversation.

So far in 2017, NVDA stock has continued its winning ways (up more than 100%), but AMD stock has dropped off (up just 2%) while INTC stock has come roaring back (up more than 20%).

Will this reversal continue? I think so.

At just 14x this year’s earnings, INTC stock remains the cheapest way to play the AI revolution. Moreover, the chip-maker continues to announce strategic partnerships which underscore the company’s expanding presence in secular growth markets.

In other words, INTC stock is on the right side of a huge sentiment shift and is also reasonably valued. That combination implies a lot more upside for Intel stock.

How much upside? I reasonably see INTC stock trading north of $60. That implies another 30%-plus upside. Here’s how I get there.

