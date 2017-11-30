IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares a Buy on Sales Growth

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector IQVIA Holdings Inc (NULL:IQV) is a component of the 31 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group within this sector. IQV's market value is $24.6 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for IQV by Portfolio Grader places it 18 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 272 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 1,633 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks IQV as a Buy. The approach to investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

IQV has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

IQV's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. IQV's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. IQVIA Holdings Inc's fundamental scores give IQV a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view IQV's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, IQV currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.