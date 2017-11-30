Is It Time to Finally Buy Under Armour Inc Stock?

2017 had felt like a struggle for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ), even though shares mostly just treaded water before the recent rally. But for Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA , NYSE: UA ), it’s been a whole lot worse. The UA stock price has been under serious pressure, down 54% so far in 2017. Can UA stock rally like Nike has, or are we still too early?

When it comes to situations like this, I really prefer to go with the best-in-breed approach, which to me is Nike. Brands come and go with momentum, but the one consistent winner has been Nike.

Most recently, adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) has been the one nipping at Nike’s heels. Before that, UA had been gaining momentum with its Curry shoe. But in the end, Nike held its ground, and that’s unlikely to change going forward. Nike’s dividend growth doesn’t hurt either.

So What Do We Do About Under Armour?

Athletic retail is not a zero-sum game; meaning, Under Armour isn’t necessarily a loser just because Nike is the winner. Under Armour can excel too, although there’s no doubt UA has been a disappointment lately.

Last quarter, revenue fell almost 5%, and management cut guidance. That doesn’t work for a high-valuation company like Under Armour. Full-year earnings expectations are now roughly half of what analysts were expecting before the report (18 to 20 cents per share vs. a 37-cent per share consensus).

Bulls previously made the case that Under Armour — not unlike Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) — is sacrificing profits in lieu of taking market share and growing sales. When revenue was growing 25% or more per year, this argument was valid. However, 2.3% sales growth this year doesn’t cut it. Honestly, even the expectation for 10.8% growth in 2018 (assuming this estimate isn’t too high) seems too low.

Worse, earnings are only forecasted to grow to 31 cents per share in 2018. While this would represent 63% earnings growth from 2017, remember that a month ago, the 2017 estimate stood at 37 cents per share before management cut guidance.

