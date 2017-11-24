Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

Currently, Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) has a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 8 months.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a constituent of the 133 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of JNJ is $370.5 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 15 among the 133 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

JNJ has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. JNJ's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Johnson & Johnson's fundamental scores give JNJ a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge JNJ's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, JNJ currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.