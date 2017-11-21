JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

As one of the 763 companies in the GICS Financials sector JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is a component of the 342 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. JPM has a market value of $340.5 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for JPM by Portfolio Grader places it 98 among the 342 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 236 among the 763 companies in the sector, and number 1,500 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks JPM as a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool researches approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. JPM has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The Financials sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

JPMorgan Chase & Co has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. JPM's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give JPMorgan Chase & Co a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views JPM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JPM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of JPM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

