Kmart Stores Closing List 2017: 45 More Locations Announced

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is expanding the list of Kmart stores closing down.

Sears Holdings Corp says that the new additions to the Kmart stores closing list will being shutting down in late Jan. 2018. The company notes that this is part of its strategic assessment to reduce its footprint to a more manageable amount.

Here are the 45 new locations that Sears Holdings Corp is adding to the Kmart stores closing list.

7200 Us Highway 431, Albertville, Aa.

1214 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, Ariz.

26996 Us Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, Fla.

6050 Highway 90, Milton, Fla.

901 Us 27 North, Sebring, Fla.

156 Tom Hill Senior Blvd, Macon, Ga.

144 Virginia Ave South, Tifton, Ga.

1203 Cleveland Road, Dalton, Ga.

3101 East 17Th Street, Ammon, Idaho

1006 N Keller Drive, Effingham, I..

2606 Zion Road, Henderson, Ky.

230 L Roger Wells Blvd, Glasgow, Ky.

501 Marsailles Road, Versailles, Ky.

1300 Us Hwy 127 S, Frankfort, Ky.

41601 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp, Mich.

200 Capital Ave Sw, Battle Creek, Mich.

2125 S Mission Street, Mt Pleasant, Mich.

1547 Highway 59 South, Thief River Falls, Minn.

2233 N Westwood Blvd Poplar, Bluff, Mo.

16200 East Us Hwy 24, Independence, Mo.

1400 S Limit Avenue, Sedalia, Mo.

3901 Lemay Ferry Road, St Louis, Mo.

1130 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville, N.C.

1292 Indiana Avenue, St. Marys, Ohio

14901 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio

2830 Navarre Road, Oregon, Ohio

4475 Mahoning Ave, Austintown,Ohio

1249 North High Street, Hillsboro, Ohio

3382 Birney Plaza, Moosic, Pa.

2830 Gracy Center Way, Moon Township / Coraopolis, Pa.

3319 North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Pa.

22631 Route 68, Clarion, Pa.

1815 6 Ave Se, Aberdeen, S.D.

530 Donelson Pike, Nashville, Tenn.

560 South Jefferson Avenue, Cookeville, Tenn.

1806 N Jackson Street, Tullahoma, Tenn.

4520 W 7 Street, Texarkana Texas,

4715 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Va.

300 Towne Centre Drive, Abingdon, Va.

3311 Riverside Drive, Danville, Va.

2315 Wards Road, Lynchburg, Va.

111 Division St North, Stevens Point, Wis.

800 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, W.V.

1287 Winchester Avenue, Martinsburg, W.V.

301 Beckley Plaza, Beckley, W.V.

It isn’t just Kmart stores that are closing down. There will also be several Sears locations shutting their doors near the end of Jan. 2018. You can see the list of those stores at this link. You can also follow this link to see the previous additions to the Kmart stores closing list.

SHLD stock was down 1% as of Friday morning and is down 42% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.