2017 LA Auto Show: 4 Hottest Cars to Watch

The 2017 LA Auto Show is under way.
The event brings together some of the biggest names in the automotive industry as they show off their new vehicles to the public. InvestorPlace is looking at a few of the hottest vehicles from the 2017 LA Auto Show.
Here’s what to watch out for at the 2017 LA Auto Show.
- Corvette ZR1 — The 2019 version of this car from General Motors Company’s (NYSE:GM) Chevrolet is making a major change by being a convertible. This is a first in the history of the car. 2019 models will start showing up early next year.
- Jeep Wrangler — The 2018 Jeep Wrangler introduces a redesign to the rugged line for the first time in years. Changes were made by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
(NYSE:FCAU) to draw in more casual customers, while still retaining the qualities that make it perfect for off-road adventures. It will release in January 2018.
- Lincoln Nautilus — The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is an update to the MKX line of SUVs from the car company. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) says it this is an important car for it and that changes were made to the front exterior to give it a new look.
- Subaru Ascent — The 2019 Subaru Ascent is a crossover that brings the best of the Viziv-7 and the Ascent concept to one vehicle. The SUV can seat up to eight people and has the ability to tow up to 5,000 pounds. It will be available for purchase starting in the summer of 2018.
