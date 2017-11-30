After three straight days of punishing selling, shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) may have finally found their footing. Concerns about the negative effect a new tax bill might have on tech companies was the impetus for the worst down day in three months for the NASDAQ 100. Certainly Alibaba stock wasn’t spared in the bloodbath, shedding another 3.63%.

Within every crisis comes opportunity, however, and I look for BABA to find support near current levels.

My previous article on Alibaba stock from a few days ago (Nov. 27) postulated that the rally in BABA was getting extended, which proved to be the case. A 9% pullback from the Nov. 24 close of $191.19 to yesterday’s low of $173.62 certainly can be reason to change to a more neutral stance on BABA stock.

While I am not yet bullish on Alibaba stock, my previous bearish view has tempered greatly because price ultimately does matter.

From a technical viewpoint, it is somewhat incredible how quickly Alibaba stock went from overbought to oversold in such a short time frame. The 9 day RSI is now at levels that have marked significant short-term lows in BABA stock in the past.

Alibaba also rallied to hold support at the 50-day moving average after briefly piercing it intra-day. This type of reversal pattern, with Alibaba stock bouncing $6 off the lows, is usually a good indicator that the selling may have climaxed.

