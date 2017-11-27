Lowes (LOW) Sales Growth Limit Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. LOW has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

The company is one of 95 companies within the Specialty Retail GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. LOW's market value is $65.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for LOW puts it 16 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Retail industry group is ranked 66 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LOW has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

LOW's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. LOW's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Lowes places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge LOW's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of LOW's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.