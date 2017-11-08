IoT News: Lowe’s to Launch ‘Smart Home’ Store-Within-a-Store Concept

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) is launching a store-within-a-store concept to show off smart home tech.

Source: Shutterstock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s new goal is to provide customers with a smart home experience in its stores. It hopes that by showing customers the advantages of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, they will be more willing to buy them for their own homes.

The Lowe’s smartphone concept is part of a partnership with a company called b8ta. This company will use its own services to connect devices and provide insight on them. The store-within-a-store will also include smartphones and tablets for customers to interact with the multiple smart devices.

Lowe’s store-within-a-store concept will have it placing all of its smart home devices in one location. The displays include tables with wood panels to give the area a more at-home appearance. There will also be employees at these sections to inform customers about the devices and offer support to help them understand the technology.

Lowe’s has already been testing the store-within-a-store concept out at a couple of locations, but will now be expanding it to 70 stores. The states and areas where these stores will be located are as follows.

California

Delaware

District of Columbia

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

“In addition to the store-within-a-store format, 1,000 Lowe’s stores rolled out specialized smart home displays featuring products primed for Black Friday and the Holiday gifting season,” Lowe’s said in a statement.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.