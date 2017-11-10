LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

Currently, LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is a member of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 268 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of LYB is $41.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 23 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LYB has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. LYB's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, LyondellBasell Industries places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure LYB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, LYB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.