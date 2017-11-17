LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) Solid Earnings Growth Keep it a Buy

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) is one of the 268 companies in the GICS Materials sector, and a component of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. LYB's market value is $41.1 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for LYB puts it 23 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 60 among the 268 companies in the sector, and number 1,021 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

LYB is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking LYB has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LyondellBasell Industries has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LYB's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. LYB's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. LyondellBasell Industries' fundamental scores give LYB a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures LYB's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at LYB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, LYB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.