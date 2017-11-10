Macy’s Black Friday Ad 2017: 12 Top Deals

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) has rolled out its Black Friday ad 2017 and there are some great deals for the whole family available.

The retailer had a weak earnings call that has put it in a tough spot, but Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to improve its margins as we enter the meat of the holiday season.

Here are 12 of the best deals that you can find at Macy’s:

A Keurig Plus Series will appease coffee lovers as it is available for only $99.99 in addition to a $15 mail rebate, below its usual $189.99 price.

Dyson vacuums are cheaper as well at $249.99, below their usual price of $579.99 or $719.99.

The Amazon Echo Dot will be $10 cheaper at $39.99.

You can get a JBL 3 Charge 3 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $89.99, a $60 discount from its usual price.

A number of men’s designer shoes and boots will be available for 40% to 60% less.

The Apple Watch Series 1 will now sell for $179 to $229, below its regular price of $249 to $299.

Select women’s boots will be $19.99, below their usual $59 to $69.50 price.

Diamond and sterling silver earrings will be $29.99 with a purchase of $50 or more.

An eight-piece reversible bedding ensemble will sell for $34.99.

Select men’s dress shirts will be in the range of $14.99 to $19.99.

Dream Vision Virtual Reality will retail for $17.99, a discount of $22.01.

Polaroid Bluetooth Headphones will be 60% off, ranging in price from $16 to $40, depending on model.

M shares gained 2.6% on Friday.