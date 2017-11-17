Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 Lineup: Who Will Perform?

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) announced the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 lineup and it includes a slate of stars, including two world-renowned performers.

The event is the 91st annual edition of it, and it will kick off Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. in all time zones. Gwen Stefani will grace the stage, performing “White Christmas,” while Patti LaBelle will ride The Cranberry Cooperative by Ocean Spray float.

A number of Dancing in the Streets performers will also make their mark at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 to kick off the NBC opening broadcast. Other stars include Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Harvey, Jane Krakowski, Gaten Matarazzo, Chrissy Metz, Martha Stewart and John O’Hurley.

The talented Latino singer Thalia will dance and sing to add a touch of flavor to the event. Other performers include the lovely Radio City Rockettes, plus dancers for The Teen Company and Malloy/CAP21.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 will include 12 marching bands, plenty of dancers, singers, as well as 17 giant character balloons. An additional 28 legacy balloons, balloonheads and trycaloons will appear at the event.

There will be 26 floats, 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers, plus 1,000 clowns. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 will be hosted by Today anchors Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker.

The number of spectators who will make it to the route is likely to reach 3.5 million, plus 45 million fans checking it out on TV and online.

M shares gained 0.5% Friday.