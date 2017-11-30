Medidata Solutions (MDSO) a Hold on Poor Industry Group Rank

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. MDSO has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

MDSO ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Health Care Technology, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $4.1 billion.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Medidata Solutions has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MDSO's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDSO's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Medidata Solutions' fundamental scores give MDSO a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MDSO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MDSO currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.