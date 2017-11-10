Metrics for Earnings Visibility Drive Upgrade of CNOOC (CEO) to Buy

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) is ranked as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is one of 290 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. The market value of CEO is $62.3 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 25 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

The Energy sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CEO has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CEO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. CEO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. CNOOC's fundamental scores give CEO a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CEO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CEO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of CEO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.