Metrics for Quant Score Drive Ranking of Rio Tinto (RIO) to Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) a Buy. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. RIO has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

RIO is a $67.8 billion in market value constituent of the Metals & Mining GICS industry group where the ranking for RIO by Portfolio Grader places it 48 among the 126 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. RIO is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 97 among the 268 companies in the sector of its Materials sector and 1,495 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

RIO has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

RIO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. RIO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Rio Tinto's fundamental scores give RIO a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge RIO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of RIO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.