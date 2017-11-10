Metrics for Quant Score Drive Upgrade of ConocoPhillips (COP) to Buy

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a $63.3 billion in market value component of the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for COP puts it 83 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile. COP is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 92 among the 363 companies in the sector and number 1,673 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

COP is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

COP has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

COP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. COP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. ConocoPhillips' fundamental scores give COP a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view COP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of COP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.