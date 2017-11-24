Metrics for Quant Score Make GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) a Sell

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE:GSK) is a constituent of the 133 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. GSK has a market value of $85.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for GSK by Portfolio Grader places it 87 among the 133 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 503 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 3,192 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GSK has a current recommendation of Sell using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GSK has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has attained are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GSK's grades for cash flow and return on equity are noticeably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, GlaxoSmithKline places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GSK's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of GSK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.