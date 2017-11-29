Metrics for Sales Growth Keep United Parcel Service (UPS) a Sell

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) is ranked as a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. UPS has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Sell.

UPS is one of 13 companies within the Air Freight & Logistics GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 554 company GICS Industrials sector. UPS's market value is $97.5 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks UPS 12 among the 13 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrials sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Air Freight & Logistics industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores achieved by UPS are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

UPS's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. UPS's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, United Parcel Service places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view UPS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of UPS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

