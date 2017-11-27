MLP & Strategic Equity Fund (MTP) a Sell on Flopping Earnings Visibility

MLP & Strategic Equity Fund (NASDAQ:MTP) is classified as a component of the 349 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of MTP is $41.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 266 among the 349 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 618 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 3,808 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MTP has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MTP has achieved average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MTP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MTP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, MLP & Strategic Equity Fund places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MTP's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MTP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of MTP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.