Monday’s Vital Data: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Tesla Inc (TSLA)

U.S. stock futures are bouncing around breakeven this morning, as trading on Wall Street thins out heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week. Weakness in equities is beginning to show, as both the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average logged their second straight week of losses. Concern is rising that Republicans will have trouble passing their current tax plan, and investors expect no real progress until after the holiday-shortened week.

As a result, Dow futures are up 0.12% heading into the open, followed by S&P 500 futures with a gain of 0.11%. Nasdaq-100 futures, meanwhile, are up 0.16%.

On the options front, volume was brisk on Friday as November series options expired. Overall, about 21.7 million calls and 16.9 million puts changed hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio plunged to 0.56 — a four-week low — while the 10-day moving average held at 0.65.

Turning to Friday’s options activity, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) saw a bump in call option trading following a positive research note from RBC Capital Markets. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) was also bullishly featured at Canaccord Genuity. Finally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) drew a touch of analyst ire due to the timing of the announcement for its new roadster.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

RBC Capital Markets helped drive bullish speculation on NVDA stock on Friday. The ratings firm reiterated NVDA at “outperform” and lifted its price target to $250 from $240. What’s more, RBC said that rising demand for Nvidia’s data center, gaming and automotive chip businesses could push NVDA stock to $300 in a best case bull scenario.

Options traders were light on volume, but heavy on calls for NVDA on Friday. Roughly 185,500 contracts traded on NVDA, with calls accounting for 59% of the day’s take. Recent call activity for NVDA stock, however, has leaned toward the profit taking end of the spectrum.

Specifically, the stock’s December put/call open interest ratio continues to rise, arriving at 1.41 this morning — up from 1.36 on Thursday last week. Rising negativity could provide short-term drag on NVDA as the shares look to consolidate recent gains into the $210 region.

