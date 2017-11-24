Motif Bio (MTFB) Sees Rating Drop….. Wilting Earnings Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Motif Bio Plc (NULL:MTFB) a Hold. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Hold in the last week.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector MTFB is a member of the 133 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. MTFB's market value is $116.6 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for MTFB by Portfolio Grader places it 44 among the 133 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Motif Bio has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MTFB's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Motif Bio's fundamental scores give MTFB a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges MTFB's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MTFB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of MTFB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

