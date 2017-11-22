Morgan Stanley Stock Versus Revenue Is Bad News for the Market

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) stock is up 16% in 2017, while the company’s revenues show no growth, which could be as bad for the market as it is for MS stock.

Source: Shutterstock

The gain is slightly better than the 15.3% in the S&P 500, while long-time rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS ) has gone nowhere.

There is a good reason for Morgan Stanley’s move. Margins are much higher than they were early in the decade, about 15% on average. In 2013 and 2014 these were below 10%. But the gains have been consistent since 2015, while the top line has stayed within a $50 million range since 2013.

It would seem the rising tide of the market is now lifting investment banking and Morgan Stanley stock. The price to earnings ratio for MS stock is now near 14, up substantially from a year ago, and analysts pounding the table for it (most say buy it) think things will get even better.

Trouble Free 2017

Investment banking rises and falls with the economic tides. When times are tough, the investment banks have trouble. When times are flush, they usually do very well.

Times are good now, especially at Morgan Stanley. They’re beating Goldman Sachs at the commodity game for the first time in years, one reason why that rival stock has been stuck in neutral.

While fintech is roiling the market for credit cards, loans and deposits, the complexity of what Morgan Stanley does resists automation, says CEO James Gorman.

But if times are so good why is Morgan Stanley tying down its talent, leaving a broker protocol with 1,700 signatories that let brokers take their client names with them when they left?

