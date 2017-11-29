National Grid (NGG) a Buy on Solid Industry Group Rank

Currently, National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) has a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking NGG has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

NGG is a constituent of the 19 company Multi-Utilities GICS industry group, which is part of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. The market value of NGG is $39.8 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for NGG puts it 12 among the 19 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NGG has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. NGG's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, National Grid places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure NGG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, NGG currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.