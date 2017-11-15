National Grid’s (NGG) High-Level Industry Group Rank Keep it a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) has been derived by using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. NGG has maintained this ranking for the last month.

NGG is classified as a member of the 19 company Multi-Utilities GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. NGG has a market value of $41.2 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for NGG by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 19 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NGG has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NGG's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. NGG's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give National Grid a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view NGG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, NGG currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.