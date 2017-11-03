Hershey Gold: The Newest Hershey Bar Contains No Chocolate!

Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY ) has released a new candy bar that doesn’t contain any chocolate.

The new candy bar is called Hershey Gold. Rather than chocolate, this candy bar is made of caramelized creme. It also contains crushed peanuts and pretzels to give it a sweet and salty taste, as well as a bit of crunch.

While customers with a sweet tooth may be ready to go pick up a new Hershey Gold and try it out, they can’t yet. The company won’t actually be selling the new candy bars until Dec. 1, 2107. It announced them today to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Olympic Winter Games.

Hershey Gold is only the fourth Hershey bar to ever be introduced by the company. It’s also the first new candy bar under the Hershey’s name to be introduced in 22 years. Coming before it were Cookies ‘n Creme bars that were introduced back in 1995.

The other two candy bars under the Hershey’s label are its milk chocolate and Special Dark chocolate bars. The first milk chocolate bar came out in 1900 and the Special Dark version was introduced to customers in 1939.

“More than 100 years and four flavors later, Hershey’s brand continues to be at the forefront of product innovation in the confection industry,” the company said in a statement. “Hershey’s Gold bars have created a new chapter in the Hershey legacy and we look forward to bringing to life the next innovation that consumers will love.”

HSY stock was largely unaffected by the news of a new candy bar as of Friday afternoon.

