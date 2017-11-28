15 New Movies Coming to Theaters in December 2017

There are plenty of exciting new movies coming to theaters in December.

Next month marks the end of another decent year in film history and the unofficial beginning of the awards season, when some of the most well-crafted movies of the year are supposed to be released. The season lasts through late February with the Academy Awards.

There’s plenty of movies that could surprise audiences this December, including The Disaster Artist, which is based on the true story of the man who directed The Room, which many consider to be the worst movie of all time and it stars the Franco brothers and Seth Rogen.

Perhaps even more exciting is the highly-anticipated release of another Star Wars film since the franchise was rebooted a couple of years ago.

