Snapchat Update: 5 New Features to Know

There’s a new Snapchat update from Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) and some major changes were made.

The new update to Snapchat includes a complete redesign of the app. This changes how most of the content is shown to users and also includes some new features. The following is a collection of the changes to know about.

Social — The new update splits Social and Media content into two seperate sections. Social stories and chats are now left side of the screen This includes messages and content from friends.

— The new update splits Social and Media content into two seperate sections. Social stories and chats are now left side of the screen This includes messages and content from friends. Media — Snapchat users that sign on after the update will notice that stores from Media, such as companies and creators, are now on the right side of the screen.

— Snapchat users that sign on after the update will notice that stores from Media, such as companies and creators, are now on the right side of the screen. Friends Page — There’s also a new Friends page that displays users’ friends based on how they communicate with them. The goal is take make it easier for Snapchat users to easily contact the people they interact with the most on the platform.

— There’s also a new Friends page that displays users’ friends based on how they communicate with them. The goal is take make it easier for Snapchat users to easily contact the people they interact with the most on the platform. Discover Page — This section will include content from publishers and content creators that the user has subscribed to. It will also include recommended content for the user. Snapchat says that this will become more personalized the more a person uses it.

— This section will include content from publishers and content creators that the user has subscribed to. It will also include recommended content for the user. Snapchat says that this will become more personalized the more a person uses it. Camera — Snapchat points out that it hasn’t made changes to the camera with its new update. As with the previous version, the app always opens directly to the camera first.

You can learn more about the new Snapchat update by following this link.

