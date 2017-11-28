If we are picking favorites, I choose Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ).

The company has the best amusement parks in the world. It is also behind the best movies in the world, including every good superhero and animated film. Disney is also responsible for distributing the best sports content in the world, both live and recorded.

But Walt Disney stock hasn’t been the best stock in the world. Far from it. While the S&P 500 has rallied nearly 20% over the past year, DIS stock has risen less than 5%.

Why? Cord-cutting. As people cut the cord on cable, Disney’s channels (like ESPN, ABC and Disney Channel) are losing subscribers. Advertising and subscription revenues are going down. Disney’s Media Networks segment, which is responsible for just under half of Disney’s operating profits, is getting killed.

But these are all near-term issues. Between ESPN, Pixar, Marvel and LucasArts, Disney is behind the best and most in-demand content in the world. The company just currently finds itself on the wrong side of shifting media consumption behavior.

Starting in 2018, though, Disney will start adjusting to this shift with the launch of its ESPN Plus platform. In 2019, Disney will be entirely on the right side of this shift with the launch of its own Disney-branded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) style service.

Despite these huge growth catalysts on the horizon, Walt Disney stock continues to trade at a discount to its trailing five-year average valuation. That makes no sense, especially considering the market is trading at a huge premium to its trailing five-year average valuation.

Consequently, now looks like the time to load up on Walt Disney stock, while it’s still cheap ahead of major growth catalysts which should propel shares markedly higher.

Expect Big Things From Disney in 2019

I am particularly bullish on the Disney-branded streaming service set to launch in 2019.

To understand why, let’s take a look at Pixar’s latest big hit, Coco. Coco was not only exceptionally well-received by consumers (a record 9.0 rating on IMDb), but also raked in $71 million in its five-day Thanksgiving debut. That is the fourth biggest five-day Thanksgiving debut ever.

In fact, Disney is responsible for 14 of the top 18 Thanksgiving openings ever, including 10 of the top 11.

