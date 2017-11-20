Netflix, Inc. Stock Prices Are Shaky at Best, Here’s Why

I have harped on poor Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for ages in regards to its valuation, which I have described alternately as “insane” and “ridiculous.” Yet I thought I might at least try and justify NFLX stock price valuation, just to make sure my analysis is unbiased.



Looking at last quarter’s earnings, here is the view I have with NFLX stock price. I see TTM net income at $359 million. The previous TTM net income was $140 million, so it is nice to see an increase of over 150%.

Now, some might say that this alone justifies a 150x multiple. I disagree. For growth stocks, of which NFLX stock sort of qualifies, you have to look at the longer-term trend, as well as present context.

Indeed, with NFLX stock at a market cap of $84.6 billion, it trades at a PE ratio of 235. So even if you think a 150x PE ratio is justified, tell me how you can justify 235. I’m listening, and holding a bottle of whiskey in order to enjoy myself as you spin your tall tale.

NFLX Stock vs. AMZN Stock

But wait! What about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). It trades at a PE ratio of 275! That’s true. I’ll get to that valuation in a moment.

NFLX stock revenues increased 35%, up to ten billion dollars. So on a price-to-sales ratio, NFLX stock trades at 8.4x. Amazon, however, trades at only 3.5x revenues.

This is where we see the first disconnect. The second comes in the form of operating and free cash flow. AMZN has $17 billion in operating cash flow. NFLX stock burned $2 billion in operational cash flow. AMZN has $8 billion in FCF, and NFLX has negative $2.1 billion.

There you have it. Essentially, AMZN trades at a lower P/S ratio because its revenues are making a much greater impact and translate to cash flow. Amazon is here to stay and operating on many different complex levels to grow and change the world.

