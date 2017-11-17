Nike Inc Leads 5 Dividend Stocks Boosting Payouts

The S&P 500 Index closed approximately flat last week as progress on U.S. tax reform and several encouraging earnings reports from major companies lifted the market late in the week. Further good news came in the form of new dividend increases from a handful of businesses.

Five notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two food & beverage companies, a popular athletic apparel manufacturer and a major technology company.

Here are five dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) announced an 11% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 18 cents per share to 20 cents. Dividends will be paid from the athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer on Jan. 2 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 4. NKE shares become ex-dividend on Dec. 1.

NKE Dividend Yield: 1.3%

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP ) increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, raising its payment to 66.5 cents per share from 60.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of Nov. 30 will receive their higher dividends on Dec. 28 from the railroad operating company. UNP shares will be ex-dividend on Nov. 29.

UNP Dividend Yield: 2.3%

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ ) grew its quarterly dividend from 13.27 cents per share to 13.93 cents, representing a raise of 5%. The personal computer and printer manufacturer will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Dec. 13 on Jan. 3. HPQ shares trade ex-dividend on Dec. 12.

HPQ Dividend Yield: 2.55%

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ: LANC ) increased its quarterly dividend by 9% to 60 cents per share from 55 cents. Shareholders of record as of Dec. 8 will receive dividends from the specialty food manufacturer on Dec. 29. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on Dec. 7.

LANC Dividend Yield: 1.9%

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF.B ) announced an 8% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 18.25 cents per share to 19.75 cents. Dividends will be paid from the spirit and wine company on Jan. 2 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 7. BF.B shares become ex-dividend on Dec. 6.

BF.B Dividend Yield: 1.35%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger had no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More From Simply Safe Dividends